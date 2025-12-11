Kingsley Concert Celebrates Culture and Inner Confidence

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Kingsley Montessori School’s annual Winter Concert is held at the historic John Hancock Hall each December.

This year, two Kingsley parents volunteered their time as choral language consultants—Carly Yue Wu and Angela Stefatos Patel. Carly, who speaks Mandarin, and Angela, who speaks Greek, visited Lower Elementary Chorus to help students practice authentic pronunciation and to better understand the stories behind the songs’ lyrics.

Ms. Galankis, Kingsley’s Elementary Performing Arts Teacher, is passionate about the many benefits of parent partnership. First, there is enormous pride for the students whose cultures and identities are represented. It’s also confidence-building for students who are learning a new language—they have the opportunity to memorize and master something very challenging. And, Ms. Galankis says, they gain an authentic way to connect with people from those cultures for years to come. “Our students can go out into the world and say, ‘You speak Mandarin? I know a song in Mandarin!'”

The entire class benefits from thoughtful discussions about translation and the importance of storytelling in the original language. Students are asked to step into the shoes of another, through music, and connect to the native speaker’s experience. Language work also provides excellent opportunities for peer teaching across different grade levels and classrooms.

Studying the Performing Arts at Kingsley is not necessarily about preparing children for a career in music; it’s about developing a healthy mindset in all areas of life. As Ms. Galanakis puts it, “Habits of mind are the cornerstone of our curriculum. We hone self-reflection to bring out a child’s inner coach instead of their inner critic. We see obstacles as opportunities. Just like in an athletics game, music has so many moments to push past your comfort zone and rise to the occasion. The Kingsley arts program provides students repeated opportunities to summon courage, take a leap, and see all that they are capable of.