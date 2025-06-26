Iran Finally Reaps What it is has Sown

The decision by President Donald Trump to assist the Israeli effort in setting back Iran’s nuclear weapons program should be applauded by every person who realizes that Iran’s attainment of nuclear weaponry would be disastrous for the world.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated how a nuclear-armed dictatorship can wreak death and destruction upon another country with impunity because the rest of the world is afraid to join the fight thanks to the threats by Vladimir Putin that he will use his nuclear arsenal if provoked.

But whereas Putin is semi-rational, can one even begin to imagine how a fanatical Iranian regime that has been calling for the elimination of the State of Israel (and the United States) for 45 years would use nuclear weapons to blackmail every nation in the Mideast in order to achieve that goal, including ultimately dropping an atomic bomb on Tel Aviv?

The Iranian government has been a force of evil since its inception in 1979. For fans of the Netflix series Stranger Things, the Iranian regime is like that monster that spreads its tentacles to terrorize and control the town of Hawkins.

Similarly, Iran has provided arms and training to terrorist organizations such as Hamas and Hezbollah on Israel’s doorstep with the specific aim of wiping Israel off the face of the map. The vicious attack by Hamas on 10/7 demonstrated unequivocally that Iran’s proxies are capable of achieving the goal of killing every Jew they can lay their hands on.

Only time — and Israeli and American intelligence assessments — will be able to determine to what extent the Israeli and U.S. military actions of the past 12 days have degraded the ability of the Iranians to make a nuclear bomb.

But if nothing else, the Iranians have been put on notice that their dastardly behavior finally will be met with more force than they ever could have anticipated.