Construction Update

Project Advisory: Modified Traffic Configuration at Keany Square Intersection in North End

What is Happening?

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing a re-aligned traffic configuration at the Keany Square intersection on the North Washington Street/Bill Russell Bridge, as crews complete the final stage of full-depth construction and paving operations at the Keany Square intersection of Causeway Street and Commercial Street. This is Stage 3, the final stage to complete this work. Stage 3 work will take place Saturday, April 19, through Saturday, April 26. Traffic will not be impacted on Sunday, April 20, and Monday, April 21.

How Will This Affect You?

The inbound/southbound traffic lanes coming from the bridge leading into the Keany Square intersection will remain in the current alignment.. The right turn/slip lane from Commercial Street is anticipated to be closed from the evening of Thursday, April 24, through Friday, April 25. Motorists seeking to take a right from Commercial Street in the outbound/northbound direction should proceed to the intersection and take a right at the traffic signal.

Travel Tips

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

How can I find more

information?

Stay up-to-date and informed by following @MassDOT on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Mass 511 for real-time updates, visiting the project website, or emailing us with any questions.

Project website www.mass.gov/north-washington-street-bridge-replacement

Project email [email protected]