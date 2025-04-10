Boston Officials Announce Launch of Urban Agriculture Ambassador Program

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The City of Boston announced launch of the Urban Agriculture Ambassador Program (UAAP) for 2025-26, a new initiative by GrowBoston: Office of Urban Agriculture, a division of the Mayor’s Office of Housing. This program will provide hands-on gardening education and support to residents in East Boston, Mattapan, Roxbury, and Dorchester, building on the City’s ongoing efforts to support the increase of food production, especially in communities experiencing high rates of food insecurity.

Through a competitive grant process, GrowBoston has awarded $352,000 in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to four local non-profits, each receiving $88,000 to employ part-time Urban Agriculture Ambassadors. These educators will work directly in their neighborhoods to support residents in home gardening, community gardening, and sustainable food production. The selected organizations are Eastie Farm (East Boston), Urban Farming Institute (Mattapan), Haley House (Roxbury), and The Food Project (Dorchester).

“Education and food security are deeply connected,” said the Chief of Housing Sheila A. Dillon. “This program reflects our commitment to providing residents with the skills, tools, and knowledge they need to grow their own food and build healthier communities. By working with organizations embedded in these neighborhoods, we’re ensuring that this support is accessible, culturally relevant, and tailored to the unique needs of each community.”

The Urban Agriculture Ambassador Program was developed in response to feedback from Boston residents, who expressed a need for more robust education and support to sustain home and community gardens. This initiative builds on the success of GrowBoston’s Raised Bed Program, which will provide 800 raised garden beds to low-income households and public facilities across the city by 2026. By pairing gardeners with knowledgeable educators, the program aims to enhance food security, promote sustainability, and strengthen neighborhood food systems.

“We are pleased to be able to offer such intensive support to Boston’s diverse gardening population, and hope many residents take advantage of the resource,” said Shani Fletcher, Director of GrowBoston

Each Urban Agriculture Ambassador will provide one-on-one gardening consultations, lead workshops, and offer technical assistance to gardeners of all skill levels. They will also maintain gardens at public facilities, host educational events, and serve as a bridge between local residents and GrowBoston’s resources. This program is not limited to recipients of raised garden beds but is open to all gardeners in the participating neighborhoods.

The organizations selected for this program are leaders in their communities, bringing years of experience in urban agriculture and a strong commitment to addressing food insecurity. For example, Eastie Farm will focus on assisting East Boston residents with soil testing, youth education programs, and a seed and tool library. In Mattapan, the Urban Farming Institute will develop a neighborhood-based agriculture network and provide both in-person and remote support for gardeners. The Food Project in Dorchester will run garden mentor programs and facilitate community discussions about neighborhood growing spaces. Haley House in Roxbury will offer farm-based office hours and workshops to demonstrate effective gardening methods.

The program also aims to strengthen connections between residents and GrowBoston, ensuring that urban growers can access the City’s wide range of resources. Ambassadors will engage in ongoing training and collaboration to share lessons learned and build best practices and evaluation methods across neighborhoods.

The Urban Agriculture Ambassador Program underscores Boston’s commitment to promoting equity and sustainability in urban food production while empowering residents to take an active role in addressing food security challenges. Residents interested in connecting with their neighborhood ambassador can contact GrowBoston or reach out directly to the participating organizations.