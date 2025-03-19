News in Brief

Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament Begins April 21

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will once again host the Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament in partnership with the Boston Bruins Foundation during the April Boston Public Schools vacation week.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament, giving Boston’s young athletes a chance to stay active and take part in friendly rivalry during April school vacation,” said Interim Parks and Recreation Commissioner Liza Meyer. “With support from the Boston Bruins Foundation, we’re proud to continue this great tradition at Moakley Park and look forward to an exciting tournament.”

The Tournament will take place Monday, April 21 and Tuesday, April 22. All games will be played at John “Jackie” O’Brien Street Hockey Court within Moakley Park on Columbia Road in South Boston. Additional support is provided by P&G Gillette.

Teams will compete in five divisions: Mite (ages 6 to 8); Squirt (ages 9 to 10); Pee Wee (ages 11 to 12); Girls U8; and Girls U10. Please note that pre-registration for teams is required with a limit of eight teams per regional division.

Visit boston.gov/parks-sports to register. For more information, contact Damien Margardo at [email protected], Jennifer Misiaszek at [email protected], or call (617) 961-3083.

It Takes A Village: One Towel At A Time

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry, the St Vincent dePaul Society, the Catholic Collaborative, as well as the Charlestown Community Chest are sponsoring a Towel Drive from March 10th to April 6.

To our Charlestown Friends and Neighbors, many in our community are challenged by the never- ending cost of living increases from day to day and find difficulties with meeting even basic needs.

A towel drive, although a simple gesture, can make a big difference in so many lives within our community. Coming together and working to help others is a small step in reminding all that even one donated towel can have an impact. The giver often would like to do something but what? The receiver witnessing their community stepping up to the plate to try and make their lives better, even in a small way, such as a towel, is profound.

The drop off sites and open hours:

St. Mary before weekend masses.

St. Francis de Sales before weekend masses.

St. John’s Church 32 Devens St. {Tuesdays 11-5 and Thursdays 5:30 -7:30]

St. Mary’s Parish Center 46 Winthrop St. Weekdays 9-5pm.

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry 49 Vine St. When open

Charlestown Community Closet. When open

Please consider being a part of this endeavor even by donating just one towel, or as many that you are able.

We in Charlestown know that “it takes a village” and are always ready and willing to pitch in when asked. Our ask, your help is needed for a successful towel drive.

Board Elections for the Artists’ Group of Charlestown

The Artists’ Group of Charlestown held its Annual Members’ Meeting on December 15, 2024 to elect its new Board Officers and Board Members-At-Large for the next two-year term. The election results are as follows; Board Officers: Deidre Tao (of Cambridge), Board President; David Cabot (of Charlestown), Board Treasurer; Julie Alailima (of Cambridge), Board Clerk. Board Members-At-Large: Adrien Sipos (of Charlestown); Dara Pannebaker (of Charlestown); Laurie Sigmund (of Charlestown); Karla Quattrocchi (of Medford); and Robin Richard Emrich (originally of Boston).

The Artists’ Group of Charlestown (AGC) showcases artists’ works and promotes high-quality cultural programming for the local community. The AGC’s programming includes the annual outdoor event, Art in the Park at City Square Park; the annual Open Studios at the StoveFactory Gallery and Studio building at 523 Medford Street; AGC@Hood, a space for rotating art displays at Hood Park; and multiple seasonal visual art exhibitions and group/solo visual art shows at the StoveFactory Gallery. The AGC is the only non-profit visual art organization in Charlestown, welcoming artists from Charlestown and beyond. To learn more about the AGC, please visit www.artistsgroupofcharlestown.com.

Spring’s Invitation: Expressions of the Natural World

Art Gallery Opening Reception on Friday, March 28, 5-8 p.m.

StoveFactory Gallery, 523 Medford Street, Charlestown –Spring has arrived at the StoveFactory Gallery, and we are excited to invite you to our opening reception for the Spring’s Invitation exhibition, showcasing a curated group of local, contemporary art inspired by the natural world. Join us on Friday, March 28, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM for a celebration of spring through diverse artworks by local artists from Charlestown and the Greater Boston area.

Spring’s Invitation brings together established and emerging talents, offering visitors a chance to experience newly created works in painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media. Whether through abstract expressions or realistic depictions, each piece offers an invitation to embrace the beauty of nature. The show was curated and co-juried by Martha Starr (of Charlestown) and co-juried by Carol Schweigert (of Boston) and Pat McSweeney (of Charlestown). By purchasing a piece of art, guests will not only be bringing beauty into their homes and supporting local artists, but also contributes to the non-profit, fully volunteer-run Artists’ Group of Charlestown which provides high-quality and free art events for the local community.

Event Details:

Exhibition Title: Spring’s Invitation

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Host: Artists’ Group of Charlestown

Location: StoveFactory Gallery, 523 Medford St. Charlestown

Social Media: IG: @agc.stovefactorygallery

Admission: Free

Guests will have the opportunity to meet the featured artists, engage with their work, and enjoy complimentary light refreshments and bartended bar in a welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re an art lover, collector, or someone looking for a unique experience, the Spring’s Invitation reception is the perfect opportunity to connect with the community and immerse yourself in the season’s spirit.

We look forward to celebrating the arrival of spring and sharing this special art exhibition with our community!

