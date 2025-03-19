DiDomenico is Re-appointed as Senate Assistant Majority Leader

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Senate President recently re-appointed Senator Sal DiDomenico to her leadership team as Assistant Majority Leader for the 2025-2026 Legislative Session. This will mark the fourth consecutive legislative session that DiDomenico will serve in that leadership position. DiDomenico was also appointed Chair of the Bills in the Third Reading Committee, Vice Chair of the Ethics Committee, and member of the Education Committee, Labor and Workforce Development Committee, Personnel and Administration Committee, and State Administration and Regulatory Oversight Committee.

As Assistant Majority Leader, Senator DiDomenico will continue to be an active participant in setting the agenda for the upcoming session, and he will work with his colleagues to advance legislation to the Senate floor for legislative action in his role as Chair of Bills in the Third Reading.

“I am honored to continue working alongside Senate President Karen Spilka on her leadership team as Assistant Majority Leader and as Chair of Bills in the Third Reading Committee,” said State Senator Sal DiDomenico. “I want to thank President Spilka, for her trust, confidence, and friendship. I look forward to working with all my colleagues this session to move the Commonwealth forward and ensure that my constituents and residents in every corner of the state get what they need and deserve.”