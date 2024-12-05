Mayor’s Cup Ice Hockey Tournament begins on December 13

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Youth hockey teams from across Boston will hit the ice to compete for the title of “Boston’s Best” at the 2024 Mayor’s Cup Ice Hockey Tournament. Hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department with support from the Boston Bruins Foundation and P&G Gillette, this exciting event celebrates community, sportsmanship, and the city’s love for hockey.

The tournament begins December 13, with 136 games scheduled at eight different rinks throughout the city. Nearly 1,300 youth hockey players will participate from seven different programs: Allston-Brighton, S.C.O.R.E Boston, Charlestown, Dorchester, Hyde Park, Parkway, and South Boston. They will compete for the 30th Annual Mayor’s Cup in 16 different divisions.

“Youth sports like hockey play a vital role in building confidence, fostering teamwork, and keeping our young people healthy and active,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re excited to see so many young athletes from across Boston come together to represent their communities and play for the title of ‘Boston’s Best’ in ice hockey.”

Spectators can experience the tournament at these ice rinks: Bajko Rink, Hyde Park; The Edward T. Barry Rink, UMass Boston Dorchester; Murphy Rink, South Boston; O’Neil Rink, Charlestown; Reilly Rink, Brighton; Roche Arena, West Roxbury; Matthews Arena, Back Bay; and Conte Forum, Boston College.

The Mayor’s Cup would not be possible without the support of Boston College, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), the University of Massachusetts Boston, Northeastern University, and FMC Ice Sports. Thank you to all of the youth hockey directors, board members, coaches, parents, and athletes who take part.

For a full game schedule, go to boston.gov/sports.