Letter to the Editor

Thank you, Old Charlestown Schoolboys

To the Editor,

Mr. Jim O’Brien, President

Old Charlestown Schoolboys Association

Dear President O’Brien,

I wanted to take a moment to personally thank you and the entire Old Charlestown Schoolboys Association for the generous scholarship that I was awarded at The Knights this past May. To be recognized by the oldest educational organization in the oldest neighborhood in Boston is truly an honor. As you know, I will be attending Purdue University in the fall, and the scholarship I received will go a long way in helping to pay tuition.

Again, thank you to all members of The Association for the scholarship and the recognition from a truly remarkable organization!

Respectfully,

Harry White – BLS 2024