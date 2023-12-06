Charlestown Neighborhood Council News

CNC General Meeting, Thursday, December 7, 2023, The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person, public meeting on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford St. Charlestown. Please bring your questions and neighborhood concerns to the meeting or email us at [email protected]. Check CNC02129.org for calendar and updates.

CNC Election

The CNC had eight (8) At-Large seats and seven (7) candidates submitted their Nomination Forms. That being said, there will NOT be an election. The council voted unanimously to seat all seven (7) candidates at the January 2024 meeting.