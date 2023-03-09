Retired Boston Legends, Brady, Ortiz, Garnett, and Rask Have Unclaimed Property

Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg has announced the latest grouping of names added to the state’s list of unclaimed property owners, and fortunately for you this is one shot that Tuukka Rask can’t stop.

Over 50,000 new properties worth millions of dollars belong to individuals and businesses throughout the Commonwealth including Tom Brady, David Ortiz, Kevin Garnett, and Tuuuuuuukka Rask.

This is no Hail Mary pass; it is more of a slam dunk when you visit findmassmoney.com. One in ten Massachusetts residents are owed money. And unlike athletes that retire, your unclaimed property is always on the roster.

“As Tom Brady likes to say, let’s go!” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “And to quote Kevin Garnett after winning the 2008 NBA Championship, anything is possible……. especially when you visit findmassmoney.com.”

Unclaimed property includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes. These accounts have had too much hang time and are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity. This newly released list includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property over $100.

All new individuals and businesses added to the unclaimed property list will be published in the Boston Globe on March 5th and will be in the Boston Herald on March 12th. In addition, the names will be published in over 30 regional and local papers.

So, if you are looking to hit “one out of the pahkk”, remember that Treasury releases an updated list of unclaimed property assets every six months as the new accounts are turned over to the Commonwealth. Last year, Treasury processed over 151,000 claims of over $176 million in property to its rightful owners.

This newly released list includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property over $100. Treasurer Goldberg urges all citizens to check the comprehensive list for all amounts at www.findmassmoney.com or call our live call center at 888-344-MASS (6277).