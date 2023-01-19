RSM Presents Birdies Fore Love Fundraiser Beneficiaries Checks

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

RSM, a local Charlestown company that is located in City Square last week presented this year’s Birdies Fore Love fundraiser beneficiaries with a big check for several local charitable funds. The main goal of our Birdies Fore Love program is to support the organizations, programs, and schools in Charlestown, particularly the youth in need of assistance and care. The common goal is that no child is left behind!

Birdies Fore Love is RSM’s national charitable giving platform for The RSM Classic, a PGA TOUR event for which RSM is the title sponsor. Each year, RSM offices commit to raising funds for local charitable organizations aligned with the missions of the RSM US Foundation and the Davis Love Foundation, the host organization of The RSM Classic. These efforts are supported by matching donations from the RSM US Foundation.

“Making an impact in the communities where we live, and work is one of RSM’s greatest triumphs,” a spokesperson said. Adding, “through Birdies Fore Love, our caring professionals go above and beyond to support children and families across the nation. Employee champions in each of our local offices coordinate fun activities to encourage participation and help meet our fundraising goals.”

This year our Boston employees came together in a two-month window to raise $597,000 for Charlestown organizations focused on “youth care and development”. RSM is delighted to announce that the organizations & schools that will be receiving funding this year are:

• MGH Institute of Health Professions

– SPLASH Program (at Harvard-Kent) – $192,000

– SAiL Program (at Harvard-Kent) – $35,000

– Kennedy Center Partnership – $90,000

• Junior Achievement of Greater Boston – $110,000

• Harvard-Kent Elementary School – $50,237

• Warren Prescott School – $60,000

• Boys & Girls Club – Charlestown – $60,000

Seven years ago, the RSM Boston office decided to shift the Birdies Fore Love strategy and focused on the needs of Charlestown. The partnership that RSM Boston has since formed with the Charlestown Neighborhood continues to make a lasting impression on the at-risk youth living in one of the largest public housing projects in the US.Their aim is to reach every child in our neighborhood of Charlestown through many partnerships including Harvard Kent, Warren Prescott, the Boys and Girls Club of Charlestown, the Kennedy Center, and the MGH Institute of Health Professions. Through these partnerships, we are continuously working to understand the needs of the youth in Charlestown and how RSM can help.

“We are proud to announce that this year RSM crossed the $2,000,000 mark in funds given out to Charlestown organizations,” a spokesperson added. “With the funds raised from this year’s Birdies Fore Love campaign, we’ll have given out $2.2M to Charlestown organizations! It’s truly amazing that we were able to accomplish this, given the pandemic, but our Boston office comes together year after year in support of the Charlestown community. “ Among the local officials at the ceremony were Senator Sal DiDimenico, Representative Dan Ryan, City Councilor Gabriela Coletta, City Councilor, at-large Ruthzee Louijeune and Charlestown liaison Elaine Donovan.