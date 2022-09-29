Drake Richey Recognized As NAIFA’s 4 Under 40 Award Recipient

Drake Richey, AIF, CEPA of Bush & Company, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) as a winner of the 2022 4 Under 40 Award. Every year, NAIFA honors four financial advisors for their accelerated excellence and professional success. These individuals effectively balance their work and home lives, are actively involved in their communities, and help their clients secure sound financial futures.

Drake, a Charlestown resident who lives with his wife and three children, holds over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. As a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) and Partner of Bush & Company, Drake focuses primarily on providing tailored financial advice to business executives looking to grow, transition, or exit their businesses.

Given his specialty, Drake is a founding member of the Exit Planning Institute (EPI) Boston Chapter. “I share EPI’s goal to create a community where advisors can collaborate on processes, tap into resources, and grow their referral network with like-minded individuals,” said Drake Richey, Financial Advisor. “As a 4 Under 40 Award recipient, I hope to continue to open forums and provide opportunities and support for early professionals in the financial services industry.”

Drake’s curiosity towards people, generous spirit, and ability to clearly communicate difficult concepts make him a strong educator and mentor to people who look to secure their business strategies and financial futures. When he is not providing sound financial advice, Drake can be found spending time with his family, biking, and playing tennis. He is widely considered to be Charlestown’s Dad of the Year. Just ask his three children.

This year’s recipients were honored at the NAIFA Massachusetts 4 Under 40 event at Holy Cross in Worcester, MA, on Sept. 15.

Founded in 1982, Bush & Company is a multi-purpose advisory firm. Acting as a broker of individual and group insurance, pension and profit-sharing plans, and employee benefits, Bush & Company also provides financial planning and investment management service offerings to individuals, families, and closely held businesses. The firm focuses on providing client-centric holistic counseling through an ongoing, open dialogue.

