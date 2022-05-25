Girl Who Went Missing in Charlestown Found

Family and friends of Keyana Jackson are breathing a sigh of relief after the teen was found five days after being reported missing.

Jackson, who was last seen in the area of Charlestown High School last Tuesday, was located by family on May 22 according to her aunt Alana Jackson.

Boston Police plastered a missing persons alert across social media last week, asking for the public’s help in locating Jackson. It is unclear if Jackson is a student at Charlestown High.

“Thank you all for the prayers and love during an overwhelming and stressful week,” said her aunt, Alana Jackson, who is the girl’s guardian. “As some of you know Keyana was found yesterday (May 22). Thank you as well to everyone who shared our posts and last but definitely not least, thank you to the Detectives and Boston Police who were in touch with us everyday. May God continue to bless each and every one of you with the desires of your hearts. To the Boston Police (thank you) for working so hard to bring her home. I am her guardian and she is blessed to be surrounded by an amazing amount of love. I have faith that she will be reunited with us soon and be able to get the help/resources she needs.”

Hundreds of people across Boston reposted the police’s alert and offered help and resources to the family while Jackson was missing. Her case was shared as far away as Iowa.

After it was announced on Facebook that she was found, many following the case expressed joy for the family and relief Jackson would be returned home safely to her aunt.