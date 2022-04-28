Celebrate May Day in Charlestown

The upcoming weekend has a few local events to help you get out and enjoy the neighborhood.

Clean Sweep hosted by Charlestown Dogs, Charlestown Preservation Society and Smoochie Poochies. Meet at Preservation Park at Thompson Square at 8:30a.m. to help do some cleaning in the area. Clean up followed by coffee and participant gifts.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop Charlestown Small Businesses May Day event throughout the town hosted by the Charlestown Business Alliance. For participants and details email [email protected] or follow them: @visitcharlestown on instagram and facebook.

When you’re done shopping, take a self-guided stroll through the streets to learn about neighborhood history. Walking tour with children’s scavenger hunt hosted by Charlestown Preservation Society. For more information on The stroll visit www.charlestownpreservation.org.