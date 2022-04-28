BPDA Approves 420 Rutherford Ave for Office Lab Space

At its April board meeting the Boston Planning and Development Agency approved plans to transform the existing site at 420 Rutherford Avenue into a 101,500 square-foot office and lab building.

An artist rendering of the proposed project at 420 Rutherford Ave.

Related Beal, known for their developments at The Clarendon, One Back Bay, Lovejoy Wharf and Kenmore Square, will demolish an existing storage facility to build a new four-story life sciences building. The ground floor will include storage, tenant amenities such as conference rooms, fitness rooms, restrooms, and showers, along with a bike storage room. This project will provide new landscape design improvements to the site including new greenery and seating, and roof deck for tenants.

The plans also call for a revived streetscape through new landscaping and site improvements to enhance the pedestrian experience and complement the adjacent Hood Park business park at the western portion of Rutherford Avenue.

Related Beal’s Related Fund Management closed on the purchase of 420 Rutherford Avenue in June 2021 with the goal of providing office and lab experience for growing companies, along with improved landscaping and updated sidewalks for neighbors and pedestrians visiting Charlestown. Future tenants of the building will have numerous amenities such as bicycle storage, electric vehicle charging stations, a new fitness studio, and a 1,800 square foot roof deck with views of Downtown Boston.

The 420 Rutherford Ave project is located in the geographic bounds of the ongoing PLAN: Charlestown neighborhood planning initiative, and the proposed use, scale, density, and design are contextually appropriate, and consistent with emerging PLAN: Charlestown guidelines.

“The project has committed to expanding the road network west of Rutherford Avenue, which is a key goal of PLAN: Charlestown,” the BPDA wrote in its approval of the project. “The project is also addressing future coastal flood events and sea level rise through elevation of ground floor spaces and flood proofing measures.”

In response to community feedback, the project will contribute up to $250,000 for the establishment of a laundromat in the area. The project will also provide a Bluebikes station on site, and build a new private way to help expand the transportation network in Charlestown. In addition, the project will contribute $25,000 towards increasing open space in Charlestown, and $200,000 towards public improvements as determined by PLAN: Charlestown staff.