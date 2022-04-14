Spring Concert Marks North Shore Philharmonic Season Finale

Violist Kimberly Lehmann will take center stage as the featured soloist in the William Walton Viola Concerto when her spouse, Music Director Robert Lehmann conducts the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra in the Orchestra’s 2021-2022 season finale Sunday, April 24, at Swampscott High School. Concert time is 3 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door or can be purchased in advance at nspo.org. The concert program also includes Ralph Vaughan-Williams “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis” and Edvard Grieg’s popular Peer Gynt Suites No. 1 and 2.

Kimberly Lehmann grew up in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and earned her BS in Music from the University of Minnesota. She also holds a Master of Music in Violin Performance from the Eastman School of Music. She performs with the Portland Symphony Orchestra and frequently appears with the NSPO. In 2013 she and Robert were the featured soloists with the NSPO performing Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante.

The Walton viola concerto is regarded as one of the composer’s most important works and has been recorded by the world’s leading violists as far back as 1937.

Edvard Grieg composed the Peer Gynt music upon the invitation of his friend and fellow-

Scandinavian artist Henrik Ibsen, who wrote the stage play of the same name. The music of Peer Gynt has grown to be Grieg’s most famous composition and is excerpts of it are frequently heard in popular culture such as movies, games, and commercials.

Out of concern for the health and safety of all musicians and audience members, the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra requires all patrons attending the concert present proof of a Covid-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test no more than 72 hours prior to the concert or a home test within 24 hours of the concert. Patrons will be required to wear masks and socially distance in the auditorium.

For more information about the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra, visit nspo.org.