CMA Offering Scholarships for College-Bound Students

The Charlestown Mothers Association is pleased to offer up to $6,000 in college scholarships to high school graduates who have been residents of Charlestown for at least five years, and will be attending college this fall.

The amount of each scholarship awarded will be determined by the CMA Scholarship Committee. Copies of the application are available at the “Scholarship” tab on the CMA website, www.charlestownmothersassociation.org. The completed application is due by April 22.

Any questions, please email [email protected]