BPDA to Host Virtual Public Meeting for 425 Medford St. Project on April, 13

Following a meeting with the project’s Impact Advisory Group (IAG) last week, The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) has scheduled a virtual public meeting to further discuss the Planned Development Area (PDA) Master Plan associated with the 425 Medford St. project.

The meeting is scheduled Wed., April 13 at 6pm and residents can register in advance for this meeting through bit.ly/3IPu9LG.

The Master Plan consists of the redevelopment of an approximately 25-acre site located at 425 Medford St. in Charlestown with a multi-phased mixed-use development focused on resolving sea-level-rise issues facing Charlestown and the areas beyond.

The Flatley Company’s development team’s biggest focus with the project is to address resiliency. Some of the resiliency measures Flatley plans to take to protect the neighborhood from sea level rise is to use a 22 foot elevation as the project’s starting point to develop public open space along the waterfront.

This elevation of 22 feet is based on the 2070 one percent flood elevation with one foot of freeboard on top. Freeboard is basically an additional safety net above the predicted sea level rise. While addressing sea level rise, Flatley wants to create meaningful spaces for people to enjoy, and not just build a wall and have some impenetrable barrier that creates no public open space.

In addition to the waterfront resiliency, the proposed project will create another eight acres of public open space, totaling approximately 13 acres, all surrounding and incorporated with approximately 1.8 million gross square feet of mixed-use development featuring residential, hotel, office/laboratory, ground-floor retail, and parking uses.