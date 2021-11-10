News

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at The Charlestown Kennedy Family Center

by  •  •
The ribbon is cut by team members to officially open the Charlestown Kennedy Family Center: Jim Henry representing Senator Sal DiDomenico‘s Office, RISE Consultant Kim Mahoney, JFK Family Center Director Thara Fuller with some help from a Kennedy Center student, Founder and CEO of RISE Together Herby Duverné, Vice President of RISE Eric Gould, RISE Team member Zouk Mo, and JFK Family Center Community Services Director Crystal Galvin.

