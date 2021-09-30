North Washington Street Bridge Construction Look-Ahead

North Washington Street Bridge Replacement

Navigational Channel Closure

The planned closure of the entire marine channel below the North Washington Street Bridge, originally noted in the September 3rd bi-weekly look-ahead, will take place from 6:00 a.m. on Monday, 10/04 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 10/08. The closure will allow for the safe installation of structural steel and delivery of materials using barges.

All work will take place in the marine work zone: there will be no roadway impacts, and traffic can continue to safely travel on the temporary bridge. This operation will not impact pedestrian access over the Charles River dam and locks.

Following the full closure there will be smaller, half channel closures to install elements of a new bridge deck later in October and in November. These closures will be noted in regular, bi-weekly look-ahead emails and updates on the project website.

Mariners should continue to exercise caution while transiting the channel when it is open and pay close attention to signage, lighting, and work vessels. The project team recommends that mariners monitor VHF marine channels 16 and 22A for additional information. For more information about the North Washington Street Bridge Project and to share any comments and questions, please visit the project website or email the project team.

