Charlestown’s Weekly COVID Positive Test Rate Decreases

The Charlestown COVID positive test rate increased a whopping 91 percent between September 13 and September 20 but has since come down.

According to the weekly report released Monday by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), 685 Charlestown residents were tested and 3.8 percent were found to be positive–a 9.5 percent decrease from the 4.2 percent that tested positive between September 13 and September 20.

Citywide, the weekly positive test rate also decreased and dropped 27 percent last week. According to the BPHC 24,203 residents were tested and 3 percent were COVID positive–this was a 27 percent decrease from the 4.1 percent reported by the BPHC on Sept. 20.

Thirty additional Charlestown residents tested positive for the virus since September 20 and the number of positive cases increased to 1,631 overall since the start of the pandemic.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 1 percent since Sept. 20 and went from 79,268 cases to 80,242 confirmed cases in a week. There were five additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,423.