New LGBT Group to Have First Social Gathering on Aug. 17

Several residents are in the process of trying to form a new LGBT social and networking group for Charlestown that could bring the community together once a month, and also help local restaurants with a boost in business during slow times in the week.

Jeff Higgins said he has noticed more and more rainbow flags flying during Pride Month in Charlestown and wondered if there was any appetite to form a social and networking group for the local LGBT community. With that in mind, he said he and a few others would be hosting the first such event at Street Bistro on Main Street this Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 6-9 p.m.

He said they’ll be gathering to socialize and connect, and to see if people would like to form a short-term group or a long-term group – and what goals any such group might have.

“There’s no formal agenda,” he said. “We’ll play it by ear.”

He said they do have a Facebook page that has formed to try to spread the word as well. The first meeting will be at Street Bistro on Main Street, Aug. 17, from 6-9 p.m.