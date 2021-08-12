Boston Landmarks Accepts Further Study for Union Street Architectural Conservation District

The Boston Landmarks Commission unanimously voted during a virtual meeting held Aug. 10 to accept for the further study the creation of the Union Street Architectural Conservation District in Charlestown.

It would be the Town’s first Conservation District in one of the most historic neighborhoods in Boston. That said, it is a very targeted approach to saving one home on Lawrence Street – as the District only contains two properties.

Ron Kulich, the homeowner of 30 Union St., said the proposed district would comprise only two buildings – his home, an early 19th Century dwelling built in the High Federal style of architecture by renowned Boston architect, Asher Benjamin, as well as another home at 8 Lawrence St. in Thompson Square, which records show was built in 1813 or 1814.

The study is just the first step in a long process to potentially establish the district and be able to prevent the demolition of any of the buildings.