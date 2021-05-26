National Parks to Host Engagement Meeting on Navy Yard Master Plan

After a few years of planning and discussions between the National Park Service, the U.S. Navy and the Constitution Museum, a master development strategy plan will be brought to the public on June 2.

National Parks of Boston Supt. Michael Creasey announced the online meeting this week, saying they are ready for community input on the plan – which seeks to completely revamp the visitor and community experience within the Navy Yard.

“We imagine a place that welcomes people from around the corner and around the world,” he wrote. “Several workshops have been held to discuss creating a world-class visitor experience, upholding a stewardship ethic that allows for the landscape to evolve and be preserved, and reimagining the Navy Yard as portal to the Harbor, the Freedom Trail, and to our community’s heritage and public space. We now invite your input on the proposed project ideas during this planning phase.”

The meeting will unveil preliminary project concepts and will take input from the public on these initial ideas. A comment period on the preliminary project concepts will run from June 2 to July 1.

Register for the public meeting at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcvce-spzMiH9broR0hKq07Bl5_I9aGgZ3s.