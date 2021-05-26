Foundation Kitchen Plans Pop-Up at the Graphic Lofts in June

Foundation Kitchen, a shared culinary workspace, co-founded by husband and wife team, Ciaran Nagle and Tara Novak, will host a June 5 pop-up in the lobby of The Graphic Lofts residential building to give the public an exciting taste of what’s in store when the food hall officially opens this coming Fall, 2021.

Foundation Kitchen’s newest location at The Graphic, located directly across the street from the MBTA’s Orange Line Sullivan Square Station in Charlestown, will feature a café, wine bar, and food stalls which will be open to the public seven days a week. The space will also feature an ongoing roster of cooking classes, special events and culinary pop-ups like this one in June. Additional pop-ups are being planned throughout the summer and will move outdoors to take full advantage of The Graphic’s public areas and courtyard.

Foundation Kitchen members taking part in the pop-up (adhering to all COVID required state and city regulations) include those who will be part of the food hall when it opens at The Graphic in the Fall:

•Bagel Guild – artisan-style sourdough bagels.

•Render Coffee – premium coffees brewed in Boston’s South End.

•Odyssey’s – an elevated take on classic American street food

•Wild Fox Pierogi – a fresh take on traditional classics like pierogi and grilled cheeses.

•Fermenta – beer, wine and rose with a spritz.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Breakfast will be served 9am – 11am, featuring Bagel Guild and Render Coffee; Lunch will be served 11:15am – 4pm, featuring Odyssey’s; Dinner will be served 4pm – 8pm, featuring Wild Fox Pierogi; and Fermenta will serve beer, wine and rose spritz during lunch and dinner hours.

Visit www.foundtionkitchen.com/popups to view menus and pre-order your food, for pick-up on June 5th. Food is available to dine onsite or to-go. Orders must be placed no later than Wednesday, June 2.

Kevin Longo, Berkeley Investments’ Asset Manager, points out that Foundation Kitchen is a well-suited amenity for the building, its residents and those who live (and work) nearby in what is a growing area.

“It will bring neighbors together by offering a unique hyper-local food and beverage experience with ever changing options from a diverse group of talented small businesses,” he said. “It’s the type of concept that excites not only our residents, but also the community as well, and this pop-up will give those who live and work in the area a taste of what’s to come when Foundation Kitchen debuts in the fall at The Graphic.”

From a food and beverage standpoint, plans call for the new Foundation Kitchen (when it opens at The Graphic) to offer breakfast, lunch and dinner menu items, along with craft beers and wine, either to-go, or for in-restaurant dining through their cafe and wine bar. Co-owner Ciaran Nagle says the market and location are prime for this type of carry-out dining option, and is excited to feature this pop-up for those exact reasons.

“This pop-up is a great way to make our presence known in the community,” he said. “It’s a fun way to introduce the Foundation Kitchen business model and the members who will be part of the Foundation Kitchen food hall. We’re committed to showcasing local culinary talent and this pop-up will let guests pre-order food that can be enjoyed onsite at The Graphic, or food that guests can enjoy at home. It’s truly what our business model and mission are all about.”

In addition, as a family-owned-and-operated business, Co-owner Tara Novak says the Foundation Kitchen pop-up is an exciting glimpse of how inspiring and passionate small food companies can be.

“The pandemic has reminded us all how important it is to support and sustain small, independent business owners like the establishments we’re showcasing as part of the pop-up and at the new Foundation Kitchen food hall at The Graphic,” she said. “Like us, many of our members are family owned and operated, so it’s wonderful to be offering Wild Fox Pierogi, Odyssey’s, Bagel Guild, Render Coffee and Fermenta a platform where they can showcase their talent, food and beverages.”