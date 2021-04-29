News Earth Day Clean-Up by Patriot-Bridge Staff • April 29, 2021 • 0 Comments Turn It Around youth group members Hidale Holgun, Karen Romero and Serenity Figueroa clean up some leaves and debris at the Peace Park on Earth Day, April 22. The clean-up saw many local groups and elected officials join the youth to get the Peace Park ready for summer. The Park is slated for major renovations soon, after having gone through a community design process and having received a $500,000 Community Preservation grant.