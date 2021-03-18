News Class Act by Patriot-Bridge Staff • March 18, 2021 • 0 Comments Eliot K-8 Principal Traci Walker Griffith gives the thumbs up at the Eliot’s Commercial Street campus on a very cold Monday morning, along with Charlestown students Laura Meli, Madelyne Litofsky and Alice Chung. Students in grades 4-8 who felt comfortable returning hit the campus for in-person learning on Monday all across the City. It was the first time students of that age had been in the building since March 2020. The Eliot School was the first to close in Boston after a parent had gotten COVID-19 at the Biogen conference.