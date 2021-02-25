North Washington Street Bridge construction look-ahead through Mar. 6

This is a brief overview of construction operations and impacts for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

VIBRATORY HAMMER NOISE IMPACTS

•A vibratory hammer is being used to install the five cofferdams which will be needed to build the piers of the new bridge. Installation of each cofferdam takes about two weeks.

•The project team has positioned a combination of hanging sound blankets and temporary barrier to minimize noise impacts from the vibratory hammer. These measures will be adjusted as needed and appropriate.

•The vibratory hammer is operated place during the day (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

DESCRIPTION OF

SCHEDULED WORK

•Crews will be repairing warehouse piers and columns, installing and conducting maintenance of silt curtains, and installing cofferdams.

WORK HOURS

•Most work will be done during the daytime (6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

WORK THAT HAS BEEN COMPLETED

•Prior to 2/21/21, crews continued preparatory work to build the new bridge. Cofferdam installation is 95% complete.

PROJECT NEWSLETTER POSTED

•Work on the North Washington Street Bridge began in August 2018. Since then, the project team has accomplished a lot. As of February 2020, we have transferred all utilities (gas, electric, fiber, communications) onto the temporary utility bridge, demolished the old bridge’s center swing span and piers, and have started to build the foundations of the new bridge.

•A project progress newsletter has been posted to the project webpage detailing the above accomplishments and many more.

TRAVEL TIPS

Westerly sidewalk, Lovejoy Wharf stairs near Converse are open to the public with the opening of the temporary bridge, the adjacent section of the Harborwalk passing under the bridge remains closed.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.