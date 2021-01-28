Kim Janey Announces New Mayoral Transition Director

Council President Kim Janey has tapped Gustavo Quiroga as her Mayoral Transition Director, bringing on an experienced manager to help as she assumes the responsibilities of Mayor of Boston and works to ensure a seamless effort tackling the city’s most pressing challenges.

The Mayoral Transition Director will assist President Janey in the hand-off of mayoral governing and operations when Mayor Martin Walsh departs to lead the U.S. Department of Labor. To help ensure a seamless transition, Quiroga will work with the Walsh team on daily briefings and updates for President Janey; convene an advisory committee of leaders and experts from a range of policy areas; and oversee a staffing plan for key full-time senior staff positions.

“Gustavo is an effective, capable organizer who will be instrumental in this crucial time,” Council President Janey said. “My focus is on a seamless transition so that we can address the crucial issues facing the residents of Boston. Along with the smart, committed public servants in City Hall, we are ready to meet the challenges of the pandemic head-on, ensure a robust vaccine rollout and begin the equitable economic recovery that our residents need and deserve.”

Quiroga is taking a leave from GraffitoSP, where he led its Neighborhood Strategy practice focused on neighborhood planning, community engagement, placemaking and retail strategy. He has been involved with the retail aspects of the Bunker Hill Redevelopment projects with Graffito for many years, going back to the beginnings of the project in 2016.

“I am honored and humbled to be able to serve in this role and support a smooth transition at a time of considerable change and challenge in our city, and on the threshold of history, as Council President Janey becomes the first African American — and first woman — to serve as Mayor of Boston,” Quiroga said.

Quiroga serves on the Board of Directors of the Boston Main Streets Foundation where he recently organized the Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Small Business Grant effort. He served as a member of the City of Boston’s Complete Count Committee for the 2020 Census. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Alliance for Business Leadership, a state-wide coalition of progressive business leaders.

Quiroga received an MBA from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree from The University of Wisconsin-Madison. He and his wife live in Jamaica Plain.