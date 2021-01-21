USS Constitution Chiefs Give Back to Boston Community on MLK Day

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

USS Constitution Chief Petty Officers volunteered in the City of Boston on Martin Luther King Jr. Day supporting beautification of the Boston Commons.

Six USS Constitution Chiefs spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day beautifying the playground at the Boston Common on Monday, Jan. 18.

“We focused on the Soldiers and Sailors Monument and the Robert Gould Shaw Memorial. They both commemorate the sacrifices of servicemembers from Massachusetts during the most divisive conflict in our history: the Civil War,” said Chief Religious Programs Specialist Jesse Kiepper. “We just want to give back to the city that has been so great to us but to also remember the struggle of those that went before us.”

The Sailors also stopped to reflect on the meaning behind the Soldiers and Sailors Monument and the Robert Gould Shaw Memorial and remembered the sacrifices of the servicemembers from Massachusetts.

The ship is closed due to the global pandemic of Coronavirus, but the crew offers virtual tours on Facebook Live, which have received more than 3.5 million total views since they began in March.