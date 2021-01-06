News

Taking an Oath from the Living Room

State Rep. Dan Ryan joined scores of other state representatives on Wednesday, Jan. 6, for a remote swearing-in ceremony with Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. Members of the House and Senate were able to participate in-person at a socially-distant, outdoor swearing in at the State House, or online remotely in a separate ceremony.
State Rep. Dan Ryan took to his laptop in the living room, and had his children – Audrey and Ella – join him to take the Oath of Office. Rep. Ryan won a contested race last Sept. 1 over Chelsea Councillor Damali Vidot. Though the 2020 formal, extended legislative session ended late on Tuesday night, legislators were up early and ready on Wednesday morning to begin a new session for 2021.

