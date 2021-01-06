NEW Health Continues Testing Site in Charlestown, North End

NEW Health, a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, continues to offer COVID-19 testing in Charlestown and the North End; the testing first launched in summer 2020.

In addition to the regular testing hours noted below, NEW Health is providing an additional testing day for North End residents following holiday travel on Friday, January 8 from 8:30 a.m. – noon.

The testing sites remain open to NEW Health patients and all residents of both neighborhoods, regardless of symptoms or insurance.

Both sites will operate as long as needed, and locations and hours are as follows for the winter months.

•The North End site is open Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to noon and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and has been moved into the alleyway directly behind NEW Health at 332 Hanover Street in order to provide more cover from the elements; the entrance is on North Bennet Street. Walk-up patients only.

•The Charlestown site is open Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and has been moved indoors to the Crossroads Resource Center at 15 Tufts Street; both drive-up and walk-up options remain available. •Appointments are required and can be made by calling 617-643-8000 for the North End location and 857-238-1100 for the Charlestown location