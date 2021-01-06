Charlestown Sees 17-Percent Spike in Part One Crime

As 2020 was drawing to a close, Charlestown had seen a 17-percent increase in violent and property crimes from the previous year.

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 27 of last year, 409 incidents of Part One crime were reported in District A-15, up from 349 during the same timeframe in 2019.

Two homicides were reported in 2020, compared to none the year before, whereas the number of rapes and attempted rapes dropped to two from three the previous year.

Robberies and attempted robberies increased three-fold as the number of incidents climbed to 12 in 2020 from four the previous year.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault were down around 53 percent, dropping to 14 from 30 in 2019, while non-domestic aggravated assaults were down about 16 percent, with 26 in 2020, compared to 31 the year before.

The rate of commercial robberies doubled as the number climbed to eight from four in 2019, while in contrast, resident robberies saw a nearly three-fold increase, with 35 in 2020 – up from 12 the year before.

No incidents of other burglaries were reported in either 2020 or 2019.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle increased more than 37 percent as the number climbed to 136 from 99 in 2019, while other larcenies were up around 16 percent, with 156 in 2020, compared to 137 the previous year.

Auto theft was down nearly 39 percent as the number fell to 18 from 29 in 2019.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 5 percent as the number of incidents dropped to 16,491 from 17,415 in 2019.