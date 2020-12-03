Former Heritage Club Owner Won’t Pursue Cannabis License Here

A highly-charged rumor floated around the Town over the Thanksgiving holiday about the new intentions of former Heritage Club owners Maggie Suprey appear to be untrue.

Suprey had been in partnership with Heritage Club owner Nike John throughout the fall for a cannabis license, but that partnership fizzled out after a highly-charged meeting with Councilor Lydia Edwards at the Boston Cannabis Board, and then a rejection vote from the Board in the following week.

After that, John announced that Suprey would pursue other opportunities, and Suprey confirmed that.

Then came a flood of rumors that indicated Suprey would pursue that other opportunity at a restaurant in Charlestown – notably the former Tangierino’s. That, in fact, is completely inaccurate, Suprey and others said.

“I have moved on to another project outside of the city and have no intent on pursuing a license anywhere in Charlestown,” said Suprey this week.

Others indicated a very preliminary plan for the restaurant was spoken about early last summer prior to the application on Cambridge Street, but it was quickly abandoned and never pursued seriously.