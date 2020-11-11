News Enjoying the Sun for 104 Years by Patriot-Bridge Staff • November 11, 2020 • 0 Comments Charlestown’s own Irene Grace Morey basking in the sunshine last weekend at the ripe old age of 104. A resident of the Navy Yard (she’s actually only 26 as she is a Leap Year baby), Morey has now lived through two worldwide pandemics – the Spanish Flu in 1918 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Morey told the Patriot Bridge earlier this year that she had relatives that had the Spanish Flu, and there were no masks available and no treatments either. It just played out, and if you got sick, then you did, she recalled. Despite the COVID restrictions and dangers, she still finds time to get fresh air and sunshine when the weather cooperates as it has lately. And her best piece of advice, she said, still holds true through COVID-19: If you want to be happy, be happy. If you’re going to be a grouch get off my couch.