Eversource Recognizes Demont as a Winner of Annual Student Challenge

Eversource recently honored Warren Prescott School student Walter Demont as a finalist in the 7th annual Eversource Student Challenge. The contest encourages Massachusetts K-12 students to develop projects, based on their grade-level, to highlight the importance of various energy-saving measures. Submissions range from designing billboards and writing news articles to creating superhero characters and showcasing persuasive images.

“These young students have tremendous ideas for saving energy and really show a passion for making this world a better place to live,” said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. “Eversource is proud to sponsor this educational opportunity, which aligns with our mission to build a clean energy future through energy-efficient innovation. We’d like to offer our congratulations to all of the winners and our support as they continue practicing energy-saving measures.”

Walter won second place in the 3rd grade category for his limericks about ways to save water and electricity.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eversource updated the challenge this year to allow students to submit their projects through an online platform, and a congratulatory video was created to announce this year’s winners. Eversource received 241 entries and selected 47 Massachusetts students as finalists. Amazon gift cards were awarded to the winners in each grade.