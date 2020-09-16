RSM Virtual Fundraiser to Benefit Kennedy Center and Harvard Kent

The RSM company in City Square will host a virtual Birdies for Love fundraiser this year with all local benefits going to the Kennedy Center and two Harvard Kent School efforts.

Colleen Boyce of RSM said the annual fundraiser has raised a great deal of money for local schools and organizations – giving away $300,000 last year to three organizations. This year, they’ve had to move the fundraiser online and will start the efforts on Monday, Sept. 21, and continue through Thursday, Sept. 24.

There will be a four-day silent auction online, raffles and a wine pull event as well. Proceeds will benefit the Kennedy Center, the Harvard Kent/Institute of Health Professions Reading Program, and the Harvard Kent in general.

“Last year we raised $300,000,” said Boyce, of Charlestown. “This year it might not hit that much because it’s online, but we’re going to try to get there.”

RSM has been a great partner to Charlestown for the last several years, and during the pandemic employees working from home helped out by making masks and blankets for the Kennedy Center. That and the fundraiser are core to the mission of the company, said Boyce.

“Our employees are really trying to stay engaged and give back to the community where they work, which is a big part of the RSM culture,” she said.

To get to the online Birdies for Love, go to http://bidpal.net/bfl2020.