News Masked Militia by Patriot-Bridge Staff • June 17, 2020 • 0 Comments FIGHTING THE SPREAD: There was no official Battle of Bunker Hill Day Parade this year – no Colonial militias, lively bands, cartoon characters, candy for the kids and community groups marching proudly up and down the Hill to mark the sacrifice of those who died in the Battle on June 17, and to celebrate the community. All that was missed because of the constant battle in 2020 against COVID-19. Still, absent the Parade, the Charlestown Militia took to the streets late last week for a photo – masked up. A 2020 look for a 1775 fighting force. Shown here are Militia members Rick Young, Andrew Coots, Paul Lane, and Tom Coots.