Friends of the Navy Yard Announce Watercolor Contest Recipients

The Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard (FCNY) announced that three selections were made by Charlestown watercolor artist Norris Strawbridge in its Watercolor Photo Contest. Strawbridge painted the pictures of views from windows submitted by:

•Jim Stephens – Charlestown Backyard

•Roz Angoff – USS Constitution, Thank You

•Mary Byrne – Boston Harbor

“It was great fun looking at all the wonderful photographs that were submitted,” said Strawbridge. “I had no idea Charlestown offered so many delightful views from our windows. The photographs range from intimate scenes of backyards to dramatic sunsets over Boston. Many photographs were so spectacular that attempting to capture these amazing renditions in watercolor is beyond my skills. I did select three entries that I felt I could manage to interpret and I hope everyone enjoys my simple sketches as much as I enjoyed the submissions.”

All other entrants will receive a Style Café gift card.

Currently, FCNY is holding another photo contest to remind us how important community and art are during these challenging and difficult times. This contest is being judged by Charlestown photographer Ryan Pettaway. The theme is, “Showcase What You Hold Dear in Your Community.”

Please submit photos to FCNY in jpeg format at [email protected] by Friday, June 5. The winner will receive a voucher to purchase one of Pettaway’s photographs.