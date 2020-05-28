David M. Whelan Scholarship Will Be Awarded as Usual This Year

The David M. Whelan Scholarship for college students will be given out again this year as it normally has been, but with more of an online approach.

“It will be a little different,” said Kim Mahoney, Whelan’s cousin. “The reality is kids still need to go to college and still need money to pay for college. Keeping David’s memory going, we’re giving away the scholarship this year and it will be in the same way as before.”

The scholarship goes to one girl and one boy who are either in their second, third, or fourth year of college, and is worth $2,500. There is also a $1,000 scholarship for those seeking advanced degrees.

To qualify, one must be a resident or have a parent or grandparent living or originally from Charlestown. They must be entering the second, third, or fourth year of college at a four-year university. If selected, students must provide proof of attendance and must be in good standing.

To enter, send a 3 x 5 card with name, address, email address, phone number, relationship to Charlestown and the name of college/year entering.

The same is required for the advanced degree scholarship, but a 250 word essay is also required.

For more information e-mail Mahoney at [email protected]

Send completed 3 x 5 cards to David M. Whelan Scholarship c/o Jacqueline Chaisson; 25 Ferrin St.; Charlestown, MA 02129. All letters must be postmarked by June 12, 2020.