Kennedy Center COVID-19 Response

For over 56 years, the Kennedy Center has provided critical safety nets for Charlestown’s most vulnerable children, families, and seniors. The COVID-19 pandemic is NO exception! Our staff are working around the clock to protect the health and safety of our community while providing services and programming during this unprecedented crisis. The needs of our community are changing daily. The Kennedy Center remains committed to providing essential services despite major disruptions to our operations and daily lives.

In the past week, we have implemented the following changes:

We have CLOSED ALL ABCD Head Start and Children’s Services through April 6.

We intend to reopen our Early Education programs on Tuesday, April 7,.

We have suspended all Family Engagement and Senior activities at our Community Resource Center (JFK

CRC), located at 55 Bunker Hill Street from Monday, March 16 – Friday, April 3.

The JFK CRC is a BPS School Eats Drop-and-Go food site for children ages 18 and under. No registration is required. ALL children will receive FREE books, early literacy and learning kits, tools, and related materials daily.

JFK Home Care is OPEN until further notice. Our dedicated Home Care staff are providing Home Health Aide, Personal Care, Homemaking, and Companion services for Charlestown seniors and disabled adults. Additionally, we are reaching out to all seniors within our network to assess health/safety, food and financial insecurity and will work with staff and community partners to direct resources as appropriate.

We will be creating and sharing early learning activities on our social media accounts and via email in the coming days and weeks. If you are not already subscribed to our feeds on social media please follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @KennedyFSC. You may also visit us on our website www.KennedyCenter.org.

Although there are still a lot of “unknowns”, we do know that the coronavirus crisis disproportionately impacts the most vulnerable, and has already created new economic challenges for millions of families due to loss of wages, benefits, and support. This is only the beginning, we are actively developing new and long-term opportunities to provide additional support for highly at-risk families and staff impacted by the coronavirus public health and economic crisis. Please consider making an online gift today. Your gift, no matter how large or small, makes all the difference to a family in need. Please visit www.kennedycenter.org/donate to donate today.