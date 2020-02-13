North Washington Street Bridge (Charlestown Bridge) Construction Look-Ahead: February 9 – 22

Travel Impacts

•N. WASHINGTON STREET INBOUND: Off-peak daytime lane reductions across the bridge and additional lane reductions at Keany Square will continue. One lane across the bridge and all turn movements will be available from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on weekdays.

•N. WASHINGTON STREET OUTBOUND: Off-peak daytime lane reductions will continue across the bridge to City Square. One lane across the bridge and all turn movements will be available from 7 a.m.–2 p.m. on weekdays.

Description of Scheduled Work

•Construction of the temporary pedestrian and vehicle bridge and utility support bridge includes installing, assembling, and welding bridge spans, panels, and supports. Work will also include installing the temporary bridge sidewalk and guard rails.

•Utility work by Comcast and Eversource continues.

Work Hours

•Weekdays: Daytime (6 a.m.–4 p.m.)

•Weekends: Daytime (6 a.m.–4 p.m.) and overnight (10 p.m.–5 a.m.)PEDESTRIANS AND CYCLISTS: The bridge’s eastern sidewalk is open and available to all pedestrians and cyclists with crossings at both Keany and City Squares. Please be advised that the DCR-controlled Charlestown locks can provide another alternate route, but may close without warning and beyond control of this project. During Tudor Wharf walkway closures, pedestrian access will be provided via the Water Street underpass and guidance signage will be provided.The contractor is coordinating with the TD Garden and local police to provide awareness and manage traffic impacts during events. For your awareness, during this look-ahead period, the following days include events scheduled at the TD Garden:

•All users should take care to pay attention to all signage and police details and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

Travel Tips

•Bruins: 2/15 at 1 p.m.

•Celtics: 2/13 at 8 p.m.

•Events: 2/14 at 7 p.m., 2/19 at 7 p.m., 2/20 – 2/22 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.