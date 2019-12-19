Encore Boston Harbor Numbers Rebound in November under Better Odds for Slot Players

Encore Boston Harbor increased its gross gaming revenues (GGR) in November, and took in more money on slot machines due to better odds for players, according to numbers released Monday by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC).

The biggest news for the numbers in November at Encore was the movement on slot machines, which had shown weakness over the summer months. Putting their slot payout above 92 percent for only the second time since opening, the casino took in $286 million at the slots. That resulted in gross gaming numbers of $22.7 million for the casino, which was the highest take to date on the slots at Encore and half a million dollars higher than last month’s numbers.

Overall, GGRs came in at $47.3 million and that was up around $1.7 million from October.

On the tables, the revenues were up from October’s slide, coming in at $24.5 million, but still down from the blockbuster opening numbers that reached as high as $32.2 million in August.

The total wager number (slot coin in + table revenues) was again quite high, coming in at $311.4 million.

November and December are traditionally slow months in the gaming industry, and have proven to be so in Massachusetts at Plainridge and Springfield as well.

Springfield’s GGRs dropped in November to under $20 million, coming in at $19.9 million. While their slot numbers have been consistent at around $14 or $15 million, the table games have continued to fall through the year. November had them at $5.2 million.