Wu Takes Citywide Vote, With Flaherty Scoring Win in Charlestown

Councilor Michelle Wu scored an impressive victory citywide in the Preliminary Election on Tuesday, Sept. 25, over her opponents, but Councilor Michael Flaherty prevailed over her in Charlestown – capturing 768 votes to win the neighborhood.
The Preliminary Election featured 15 candidates from the Council At-Large race squaring off to claim the top eight spots. The top eight now move on to fight for five seats in the Nov. 5 City Election.
There was no district seat race this time around, as Councilor Lydia Edwards has no opponent in this year’s election cycle.
Citywide, the vote totals were as follows, with Councilor Annissa Essaibi George having a good showing in coming in second citywide. The citywide vote is as follows for the top eight.
•Michelle Wu – 26,622
•Annissa Essaibi George –18,993
•Michael Flaherty – 18,776
•Alejandra St. Guillen – 11,910
•Julia Mejia – 10,799
•Althea Garrison – 9,720
•Erin Murphy – 9,385
•David Halbert – 6,534
In Charlestown, however, the lineup was a bit different.
While Flaherty had a very good showing in the neighborhood, Wu was strong and Essaibi George did well, those further down the ranks didn’t fare as well. The top eight in Charlestown were Flaherty, Wu, Essaibi George, Garrison, Murphy, St. Guillen, Keogh and Ross.
Halbert and Mejia did not make the cut in Charlestown, though citywide they fared better.
The campaign will begin in earnest now through the Nov. 5 City Election.
Charlestown Ward and Precincts
Charlestown Totals – – (Top 8 Citywide Advance for five seats on Nov. 5)
Erin Murphy – 290
Michelle Wu – 722
Priscilla Flint-Banks – 102
Althea Garrison – 292
Martin Keogh – 237
Alejandra St. Guillen – 248
Michelle Denis – 34
Annissa Essaibi George – 481
Jeff Ross – 172
Domingos Darosa – 38
Michael Flaherty – 768
Herb Lozano – 18
William King – 39
David Halbert – 165
Julia Mejia – 170
2-1 – (Zelma Lacey House)
Erin Murphy – 68
Michelle Wu – 139
Priscilla Flint-Banks – 22
Althea Garrison – 51
Martin Keogh – 44
Alejandra St. Guillen – 44
Michelle Denis – 5
Annissa Essaibi George – 99
Jeff Ross – 29
Domingos Darosa – 3
Michael Flaherty – 162
Herb Lozano – 1
William King – 7
David Halbert – 26
Julia Mejia – 26
2-2 (Harvard-Kent School –)
Erin Murphy – 35
Michelle Wu – 117
Priscilla Flint-Banks – 29
Althea Garrison – 46
Martin Keogh – 36
Alejandra St. Guillen – 46
Michelle Denis – 12
Annissa Essaibi George – 77
Jeff Ross – 26
Domingos Darosa – 12
Michael Flaherty – 119
Herb Lozano – 7
William King – 9
David Halbert – 32
Julia Mejia – 47
2-3 (Zelma Lacey House)
Erin Murphy – 22
Michelle Wu – 104
Priscilla Flint-Banks – 9
Althea Garrison – 30
Martin Keogh – 21
Alejandra St. Guillen – 49
Michelle Denis – 3
Annissa Essaibi George – 68
Jeff Ross – 26
Domingos Darosa – 1
Michael Flaherty – 72
Herb Lozano – 2
William King – 4
David Halbert – 29
Julia Mejia – 19
2-4 (Harvard-Kent School –)
Erin Murphy – 14
Michelle Wu – 79
Priscilla Flint-Banks – 26
Althea Garrison – 27
Martin Keogh – 12
Alejandra St. Guillen – 34
Michelle Denis – 5
Annissa Essaibi George – 35
Jeff Ross – 15
Domingos Darosa – 12
Michael Flaherty – 62
Herb Lozano – 4
William King – 5
David Halbert – 21
Julia Mejia – 23
2-5 (Edwards Middle School –)
Erin Murphy – 44
Michelle Wu – 86
Priscilla Flint-Banks – 5
Althea Garrison – 36
Martin Keogh – 34
Alejandra St. Guillen – 22
Michelle Denis – 5
Annissa Essaibi George – 63
Jeff Ross – 29
Domingos Darosa – 2
Michael Flaherty – 97
Herb Lozano – 1
William King – 5
David Halbert – 15
Julia Mejia – 17
2-6 (Edwards Middle School)
Erin Murphy – 63
Michelle Wu – 110
Priscilla Flint-Banks – 4
Althea Garrison – 55
Martin Keogh – 59
Alejandra St. Guillen – 29
Michelle Denis – 3
Annissa Essaibi George – 83
Jeff Ross – 32
Domingos Darosa – 4
Michael Flaherty – 148
Herb Lozano – 2
William King – 8
David Halbert – 25
Julia Mejia – 18
2-7 (Golden Age Center)
Erin Murphy – 44
Michelle Wu – 87
Priscilla Flint-Banks – 7
Althea Garrison – 47
Martin Keogh – 31
Alejandra St. Guillen – 24
Michelle Denis – 1
Annissa Essaibi George – 56
Jeff Ross – 15
Domingos Darosa – 4
Michael Flaherty – 108
Herb Lozano – 1
William King – 1
David Halbert – 17
Julia Mejia – 20