Wu Takes Citywide Vote, With Flaherty Scoring Win in Charlestown

Councilor Michelle Wu scored an impressive victory citywide in the Preliminary Election on Tuesday, Sept. 25, over her opponents, but Councilor Michael Flaherty prevailed over her in Charlestown – capturing 768 votes to win the neighborhood.

The Preliminary Election featured 15 candidates from the Council At-Large race squaring off to claim the top eight spots. The top eight now move on to fight for five seats in the Nov. 5 City Election.

There was no district seat race this time around, as Councilor Lydia Edwards has no opponent in this year’s election cycle.

Citywide, the vote totals were as follows, with Councilor Annissa Essaibi George having a good showing in coming in second citywide. The citywide vote is as follows for the top eight.

•Michelle Wu – 26,622

•Annissa Essaibi George –18,993

•Michael Flaherty – 18,776

•Alejandra St. Guillen – 11,910

•Julia Mejia – 10,799

•Althea Garrison – 9,720

•Erin Murphy – 9,385

•David Halbert – 6,534

In Charlestown, however, the lineup was a bit different.

While Flaherty had a very good showing in the neighborhood, Wu was strong and Essaibi George did well, those further down the ranks didn’t fare as well. The top eight in Charlestown were Flaherty, Wu, Essaibi George, Garrison, Murphy, St. Guillen, Keogh and Ross.

Halbert and Mejia did not make the cut in Charlestown, though citywide they fared better.

The campaign will begin in earnest now through the Nov. 5 City Election.

Charlestown Ward and Precincts

Charlestown Totals – – (Top 8 Citywide Advance for five seats on Nov. 5)

Erin Murphy – 290

Michelle Wu – 722

Priscilla Flint-Banks – 102

Althea Garrison – 292

Martin Keogh – 237

Alejandra St. Guillen – 248

Michelle Denis – 34

Annissa Essaibi George – 481

Jeff Ross – 172

Domingos Darosa – 38

Michael Flaherty – 768

Herb Lozano – 18

William King – 39

David Halbert – 165

Julia Mejia – 170

2-1 – (Zelma Lacey House)

Erin Murphy – 68

Michelle Wu – 139

Priscilla Flint-Banks – 22

Althea Garrison – 51

Martin Keogh – 44

Alejandra St. Guillen – 44

Michelle Denis – 5

Annissa Essaibi George – 99

Jeff Ross – 29

Domingos Darosa – 3

Michael Flaherty – 162

Herb Lozano – 1

William King – 7

David Halbert – 26

Julia Mejia – 26

2-2 (Harvard-Kent School –)

Erin Murphy – 35

Michelle Wu – 117

Priscilla Flint-Banks – 29

Althea Garrison – 46

Martin Keogh – 36

Alejandra St. Guillen – 46

Michelle Denis – 12

Annissa Essaibi George – 77

Jeff Ross – 26

Domingos Darosa – 12

Michael Flaherty – 119

Herb Lozano – 7

William King – 9

David Halbert – 32

Julia Mejia – 47

2-3 (Zelma Lacey House)

Erin Murphy – 22

Michelle Wu – 104

Priscilla Flint-Banks – 9

Althea Garrison – 30

Martin Keogh – 21

Alejandra St. Guillen – 49

Michelle Denis – 3

Annissa Essaibi George – 68

Jeff Ross – 26

Domingos Darosa – 1

Michael Flaherty – 72

Herb Lozano – 2

William King – 4

David Halbert – 29

Julia Mejia – 19

2-4 (Harvard-Kent School –)

Erin Murphy – 14

Michelle Wu – 79

Priscilla Flint-Banks – 26

Althea Garrison – 27

Martin Keogh – 12

Alejandra St. Guillen – 34

Michelle Denis – 5

Annissa Essaibi George – 35

Jeff Ross – 15

Domingos Darosa – 12

Michael Flaherty – 62

Herb Lozano – 4

William King – 5

David Halbert – 21

Julia Mejia – 23

2-5 (Edwards Middle School –)

Erin Murphy – 44

Michelle Wu – 86

Priscilla Flint-Banks – 5

Althea Garrison – 36

Martin Keogh – 34

Alejandra St. Guillen – 22

Michelle Denis – 5

Annissa Essaibi George – 63

Jeff Ross – 29

Domingos Darosa – 2

Michael Flaherty – 97

Herb Lozano – 1

William King – 5

David Halbert – 15

Julia Mejia – 17

2-6 (Edwards Middle School)

Erin Murphy – 63

Michelle Wu – 110

Priscilla Flint-Banks – 4

Althea Garrison – 55

Martin Keogh – 59

Alejandra St. Guillen – 29

Michelle Denis – 3

Annissa Essaibi George – 83

Jeff Ross – 32

Domingos Darosa – 4

Michael Flaherty – 148

Herb Lozano – 2

William King – 8

David Halbert – 25

Julia Mejia – 18

2-7 (Golden Age Center)

Erin Murphy – 44

Michelle Wu – 87

Priscilla Flint-Banks – 7

Althea Garrison – 47

Martin Keogh – 31

Alejandra St. Guillen – 24

Michelle Denis – 1

Annissa Essaibi George – 56

Jeff Ross – 15

Domingos Darosa – 4

Michael Flaherty – 108

Herb Lozano – 1

William King – 1

David Halbert – 17

Julia Mejia – 20