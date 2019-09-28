Neighborhood Round-Up

Friends of Training Field Concert

The Friends of the Training Field wanted to give a big shout-out to The Cooperative Bank for sponsoring their concert last weekend in the Training Field with the Pub Rockers band.

In other news, the Friends will host a large Flea Market on Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Training Field. President Billy Kelly said residents should clean out their attics and cellars. A table costs $25 (must be provided by the seller) and all proceeds go towards the Christmas Tree Decoration Fund. The Market was in place last year for the first time, and was a great hit.

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry

The Harvest on Vine Food Pantry is requesting boxes of cereal this week. Any donation of non-perishable foods that you could make would also be greatly appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Food Pantry at 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank at 201 Main St. and at the Parish Center on 46 Winthrop St. (across from the Training Field). Financial donations can be sent to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information, call Tom MacDonald, director, at 617-990-7314.

Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast

Don’t miss the annual pancake breakfast on Sunday, November 10th from 9-12 noon. Admission is $6.00 and children under 5 years old are free. It will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall 545 Medford Street Charlestown, MA 02129. Come join family, friends, and neighbors to honor our veterans, and those who serve their community for pancakes, sausage, pastries, coffee and juice. There will be great raffles and wonderful prizes!

Bobby Powers Returns to Charlestown Library

Charlestown’s own Bobby Powers returns to Charlestown Branch Library, 179 Main St., for an evening of poetry and stories on Monday, September 30, at 6:30 p.m. He will be reading from his latest book, Charlestown: A Cornerstone of America, Volume II. Celebrate Charlestown’s proud history, way of life, and memorable personalities with Bobby.

Charlestown and Beyond Looking for Guests

Charlestown & Beyond, formerly Charlestown Live, has gone off the air after fourteen years of wonderful memories. In celebration of this illustrious occasion, the hosts are looking for all their guests who appeared on the show over the years to come together and receive the recognition they deserve. It’s time to take a bow. The TV show is taking this opportunity to hold a fundraiser for the Harvest on Vine Food Pantry in Hayes Square. To raise much needed funds we are holding “A Taste of Charlestown” at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown on Thursday, October 24th with doors opening at 6:30 pm. Ticket price is $35 each, table of 10 for $350. The purchase of a table entitles you to have a reserved table awaiting you at the event – sold at a first purchase, best position.

For more information, contact Kathy “Cookie” Giordano, Event Coordinator, at 617-447-1406 or [email protected]

Bruins Academy – Learn-to-Play Hockey Program

Charlestown Youth Hockey will be hosting and staffing the Boston Bruins Learn-to-Play Hockey program again this fall. The program is for boys and girls ages 4-9 that have not participated in an organized hockey program before. It will run from Saturday, October 12th to Saturday, November 2nd. There will be two sessions, one at 10am and one at 11am. Public registration at the Bruins website. More info on the “Bruins Academy” tab at CYHA.COM.

Blessing of the Animals

Sunday, October 6, 9:30 a.m. Thompson Triangle In Charlestown.

(Across from the Cambridge Savings Bank located on Warren Street)

In case of rain, we will relocate to St. John’s Church 27 Devens Street.

All animals must be leashed or in a carrier or cage and stuffed toy animals or photos of pets are also welcome.

Each owner will receive a certificate to indicate that their pet has been blessed. All pet owners are encouraged to attend.

Through Our Eyes Charlestown Exhibit at Stove Factory Gallery

Through Our Eyes Charlestown is a collaboration between Charlestown residents who took photos with disposable camera this summer. The exhibit and opening reception will be held at Stove Factory Gallery on Thursday, September 26, 6:00-9:00PM. Stove Factory Gallery is located at 523 Medford Street. Please email JD Magrum [email protected] for more information.

Free Movie Night at The Anchor

On Friday September 27, Forrest Gump will be shown at sunset. The Anchor is family and dog friendly, located at 1 Shipyard Park.

Visit TheAnchorBoston.com for more information.