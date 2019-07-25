Pedal-Powered Harbor Tours Now Departing From Pier 6

Cycleboat Boston LLC this week announced that their public pedal-powered sightseeing tours of Boston Harbor will depart from the Pier 6 restaurant in Charlestown this summer.

The waterfront restaurant offers panoramic views of the city skyline and harbor while the menu highlights the many exciting flavors in classic New England dishes with a focus on fresh seafood and local ingredients.

One of the Cycleboats making its way across the Harbor.

Cycleboat Captain Ed Cardinali remarked that he was delighted to partner with the restaurant as it is the perfect location to start and end a tour, and that many of the groups on the tour will enjoy a great meal or drinks after the tour.

Pier 6 also offers free water taxi service to their sister restaurant, the Reel House, in East Boston. We already have one group from East Boston taking the water taxi over and have set up another custom charter departing from the Reel House remarked Captain Cardinali. Custom charters are also available on the Charles River, the Fort Point Channel area, as well as the Moakley Courthouse dock.

The Cycleboat has pedal stations for 10 and can accommodate up to 16.

Pedalers can propel the boat by driving the paddlewheel at the stern or relax and let the motor do the work. The 90-minute trip offers some of the best views of the Boston skyline. Public tours are offered Thursday through Sunday while private charters are available seven days a week.

CycleboatBoston LLC is a new company, but one backed by an experienced group of industry professionals.

Master Captain Ed Cardinali has decades of experience as a boat captain, commercial pilot, hot air balloon pilot, and veteran sea kayak guide. Paddle Boston has been offering canoe, kayak, and paddleboard rentals, instruction, and sales in the Boston area since 1973.

For more information go to CycleboatBoston.com.