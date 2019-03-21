E-inc. To Host Third Thursday Science Activity Nights

E-inc. science discovery center will be having Third Thursday activity nights for children ages 5-7 starting on March 21 and running monthly through June.

The first Third Thursday will be ‘The Ocean’s Rocky Shore’ and will accommodate up to 15 children, with kits for the activity available at the E-inc. store on site.

“We want to do this for the next four months,” said Dr. Ricky Stern, director. “We did a survey and found that parents felt there wasn’t a lot to do for the younger kids. So, we wanted to try this and see if people would be interested. If people like it and want to come back, that would be exciting and we can continue with it.”

The April date will have a volcano them, and May is still in the planning stages. The June event will focus on planets and the Solar System. To register, go online to www.einc-action.org.