Neighborhood Round Up

Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard 2019 Annual Membership Drive

Join the Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard as a new or renewing member and enjoy access to members only benefits at more than 10 local businesses and restaurants. Stay current with Navy Yard and Charlestown developments such as the North Washington Street Bridge replacement and water transportation issues and how they affect you through our website and newsletter. Membership categories are: Individual $25, Family $30, Supporter $50, Patron $100 and Benefactor $250. Corporate memberships are also welcome. Contributions are tax deductible. For more information visit our website www.friendscny.org or email: [email protected] FCNY is an independent, non-profit civic organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors to the Navy Yard while preserving its historic character.

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry

Our shelves are almost depleted after the holidays. Your continued generosity would be greatly appreciated. Most needed are mac ‘n cheese, cereal, rice, pasta and noodles. Any donation of non-perishable foods that you could make would be greatly appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Food Pantry at 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), the Cooperative Bank at 201 Main Street or at the Parish Center at 46 Winthrop St. (across from the Training Field). Financial donations are also welcome. Make check payable to Harvest on Vine and send to: Harvest on Vine Food Pantry, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129.

2019/2020 Gym Hockey Registration is Open

Registration for the 2019/2020 season is taking place at the Boy’s and Girl’s club high street building on:

Saturday. Jan. 12, 2019. 9:30 – 11:30 am

Saturday. Jan. 19, 2019. 9:30 – 11:30 am

Saturday. Jan. 26, 2019. 9:30 – 11:30 am

Ages are: 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2019 to 9 years old; anyone who turns 10 years old before Feb. 1, 2020 is too old. The registration fee is not due until the Fall when the season starts. Come and watch a game while you register your child….

Spring (and Winter) Lacrosse Registration is now open

ALL ARE WELCOME! The Charlestown Lacrosse & Learning Center has opened registration for its main Spring season and for its Winter skills seasons. The CLLC teaches the great game of lacrosse to a diverse group of boys and girls, Grades K-8. New players are always welcome regardless of skill level and scholarships are always available. We believe in the power of lacrosse, as it is the great equalizer in the sporting world. You don’t need to be tall, strong, fast or big to be successful and it’s a communal sport where anyone can find a niche and be a productive member of the team. As a program, we promote the following core values in everything we do: Teamwork, Responsibility, Community Service, Patience, and Effort. Please call (617) 242-1813 or visit our website (www.charlestownlacrosse.com/registration) for more information and to register today.

MAPS OF HISTORIC CHARLESTOWN FOR SALE NOW AT THE LIBRARY

Several years ago a history committee created a map of some of the historic buildings in Charlestown. There are 23 historic structures illustrated on the map which also contains the history of Charlestown, Boston’s oldest village. The maps are 18-x-24 inches and designed to be mounted in a standard-sized frame. The price is $10 for the black-and-white map, the colored version is $20 and both include a mailing tube.. They are available at the circulation desk of the library during regular hours. Proceeds from the sale of the maps are used for programs for adults and children in the Charlestown Branch Library. These maps make great gifts for friends who don’t live here any more, college students and, new residents in town.

COULD YOUR DOG BE A PET THERAPIST?

Each week at Mass. General Hospital, a group of dogs bring joy and comfort to patients through the Pet Therapy Program. Mass General’s Volunteer Department is seeking volunteers to expand the Pet Therapy Program. Candidates must have a dog who is at least 1 year old, enjoys and is comfortable with being with people, and is willing to be screened through MGH’s designated certification agency. Must be available to visit patients on a weekly basis. Regular hours for Pet Therapy are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. However, hours can be flexible. Contact Jackie Nolan at 617-724-1753 for more information.

FAMILY SUPPORT MEETINGS

New family support group for people suffering from alcohol or other addictions is meeting Mondays at 7 p.m. at the First Church in Charlestown. For more information call Shawn 781-733-1327.

MICRO HOCKEY IS BACK!

Charlestown Youth Hockey has opened registration for Micro Hockey, which is a Learn-to-Play Hockey program for boys and girls, 5 to 8 years of age, who have not yet played organized team hockey. Only basic skating skills are necessary. Younger players may qualify after a coach evaluation. The program will run on Saturdays from 10 to 11:45 a.m. The first session will run through March 9. Space is limited. To register or obtain the required equipment list, go to WWW.CYHA.COM and click on the MICRO HOCKEY tab. Email questions to [email protected]

WINTER ART LABS FOR KIDS AT ESSEM ART STUDIO

Register for Art Labs at Essem Art Studio facilitated by artist, creative, and fellow Charlestown mom, Sophia Moon.Art Labs are loosely facilitated activities that permit exploration and creative play so little ones can develop confidence in creating art and self expression through various mediums—acrylic paints, watercolors, color pencils, modeling clay, and/or miscellaneous art/craft supplies. Art Labs can be modified for all ages and are also meant to be interactive so if you are bringing your little one(s), come ready to have fun and get messy. All materials are provided. All children must be accompanied and remain under the care of a parent/guardian at all times. If you would like to book a private party/event, please email us at [email protected]

Kennedy Center launches program for seniors to prevent falls

The Kennedy Center is launching a new evidence based fall prevention program for seniors. A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls, is a program designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. Participants will learn to: view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risk at home and exercise to increase strength and balance.

This workshop is conducted in two-hour sessions, weekly, for eight consecutive weeks. Must be 55 or over to participate. Classes will be taught by Karen Lawrence, Director of Senior Services. The class is recommended for anyone concerned about falls, has fallen in the past, or anyone who has restricted activities because of falling concerns. A Matter of Balance begins on Thursday, Jan. 17 from 9-11 a.m. at 55 Bunker Hill St. Classes are $10 for the entire session. Snacks will be provided. To sign up, of for more information, please contact Karen Lawrence, Director of Senior Services, (617) 241-8866 x. 1351 or email [email protected]