Neighborhood Round Up

Charlestown Neighborhood Council meeting set for Jan. 8

The monthly meeting of the Charlestown Neighborhood Council will be held on Tuesday Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford St. There will be a presentation by the Mystic River Watershed Association. The public is encouraged to attend.

Spring (and Winter) Lacrosse Registration is now open

ALL ARE WELCOME! The Charlestown Lacrosse & Learning Center has opened registration for its main Spring season and for its Winter skills seasons. The CLLC teaches the great game of lacrosse to a diverse group of boys and girls, Grades K-8. New players are always welcome regardless of skill level and scholarships are always available. We believe in the power of lacrosse, as it is the great equalizer in the sporting world. You don’t need to be tall, strong, fast or big to be successful and it’s a communal sport where anyone can find a niche and be a productive member of the team. As a program, we promote the following core values in everything we do: Teamwork, Responsibility, Community Service, Patience, and Effort. Please call (617) 242-1813 or visit our website (www.charlestownlacrosse.com/registration) for more information and to register today.

CHARLESTOWN LIONS CLUB IS COLLECTING COATS!

The Charlestown Lions Club is collecting coats for children, babies and adults until Jan. 7, 2019. Our Charlestown Cooperative Bank has generously offered to bethe collection site for the coats again, and they may be dropped off at the bank during regular banking hours.All coats must be in good condition with no rips, tears, broken zippers or permanentstains and all pockets should be emptied. The coats will be delivered to Anton’s Cleanersin Somerville where they will be cleaned free of charge and then distributed to those inneed of warmth this winter.

USS CONSTITUTION TO COMMEMORATE HISTORIC BATTLE

USS Constitution will host a ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to noon to commemorate the 206th anniversary of the War of 1812 battle between USS Constitution and HMS Java.

Participating in the ceremony will be USS Constitution’s 75th Commanding Officer Cmdr. Nathaniel Shick, Constitution Museum’s Gallery of Operations Manager Gary Foreman, and other invited guests. The program will include readings from deck log entries surrounding the battle and a gun salute from USS Constitution at noon, followed by a moment of silence.

Under orders to “annoy the enemy and to afford protection to our commerce,” Capt. William Bainbridge, ninth Commanding Officer of USS Constitution, headed to the Brazilian coast in search of merchant vessels. Finding the HMS Java, the two ships engaged in battle. The battle saw USS Constitution’s spars and rigging damaged, her wheel completely shattered, and her captain wounded in both thighs from shrapnel. Despite these setbacks, Constitution was able to best her enemy, and Java struck her colors after a hard fought three-and-a-half-hour battle.

Defeat of HMS Java was a significant turning point in naval engagements for the remainder of the War of 1812.

For more news and information on USS Constitution, visit: www.navy.mil/local/constitution or www.facebook.com/ussconstitutionofficial.

CHARLESTOWN RESIDENT AND BRIMMER AND MAY STUDENT WINS ATHLETIC AWARD

Gabe Bryan ’19, of Charlestown, received the Most Improved Player Award for the Brimmer Varsity Boys Soccer team. The team finished in second place in the Massachusetts Bay Independent League and advanced to the semifinals of the NEPSAC Class D Tournament for the first time in School history. Bryan is the son of John Bryan of Charlestown and Meredith Bryan of Newton.

Brimmer and May is a co-ed, PK – 12, independent day school where students experience an innovative education integrating Humanities and STEAM through a global lens.

MAPS OF HISTORIC CHARLESTOWN FOR SALE NOW AT THE LIBRARY

Several years ago a history committee created a map of some of the historic buildings in Charlestown. There are 23 historic structures illustrated on the map which also contains the history of Charlestown, Boston’s oldest village. The maps are 18-x-24 inches and designed to be mounted in a standard-sized frame. The price is $10 for the black-and-white map, the colored version is $20 and both include a mailing tube.. They are available at the circulation desk of the library during regular hours. Proceeds from the sale of the maps are used for programs for adults and children in the Charlestown Branch Library. These maps make great gifts for friends who don’t live here any more, college students and, new residents in town.

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry

The Harvest on Vine Food Pantry is requesting boxes of cereal and small bags of rice, two items that empty the shelves fast. Any donation on non-perishable foods that you could make would also be greatly appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Food Pantry at 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank at 201 Main St. and at the Parish Center on 46 Winthrop St. (across from the Training Field). Financial donations can be sent to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information, call Tom MacDonald, director, at 617-990-7314.

COULD YOUR DOG BE A PET THERAPIST?

Each week at Mass General Hospital, a group of dogs bring joy and comfort to patients through the Pet Therapy Program. Mass General’s Volunteer Department is seeking volunteers to expand the Pet Therapy Program. Candidates must have a dog who is at least 1 year old, enjoys and is comfortable with being with people, and is willing to be screened through MGH’s designated certification agency. Must be available to visit patients on a weekly basis. Regular hours for Pet Therapy are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. However, hours can be flexible. Contact Jackie Nolan at 617-724-1753 for more information.

FAMILY SUPPORT MEETINGS

New family support group for people suffering from alcohol or other addictions is meeting Mondays at 7 p.m. at the First Church in Charlestown. For more information call Shawn 781-733-1327.

MICRO HOCKEY IS BACK!

Charlestown Youth Hockey has opened registration for Micro Hockey, which is a Learn-to-Play Hockey program for boys and girls, 5 to 8 years of age, who have not yet played organized team hockey. Only basic skating skills are necessary. Younger players may qualify after a coach evaluation. The program will run on Saturdays from 10 to 11:45 a.m. The first session will run through March 9. Space is limited. To register or obtain the required equipment list, go to WWW.CYHA.COM and click on the MICRO HOCKEY tab. Email questions to [email protected]

WINTER ART LABS FOR KIDS AT ESSEM ART STUDIO

Register for Art Labs at Essem Art Studio facilitated by artist, creative, and fellow Charlestown mom, Sophia Moon.Art Labs are loosely facilitated activities that permit exploration and creative play so little ones can develop confidence in creating art and self expression through various mediums—acrylic paints, watercolors, color pencils, modeling clay, and/or miscellaneous art/craft supplies. Art Labs can be modified for all ages and are also meant to be interactive so if you are bringing your little one(s), come ready to have fun and get messy. All materials are provided. All children must be accompanied and remain under the care of a parent/guardian at all times. If you would like to book a private party/event, please email us at [email protected]