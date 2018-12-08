Neighborhood Round Up

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry

The Harvest on Vine Food Pantry is requesting boxes of cereal and small bags of rice, two items that empty the shelves fast. Any donation on non-perishable foods that you could make would also be greatly appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Food Pantry at 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank at 201 Main St. and at the Parish Center on 46 Winthrop St. (across from the Training Field). Financial donations can be sent to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information, call Tom MacDonald, director, at 617-990-7314.

Christ Church Charlestown Holiday Services

Christ Church Charlestown wishes our community Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas. We’d love for you to come worship with us at 10 a.m. at Harvard-Kent Elementary on either Sunday, Dec. 9 or 16; we will not meet for worship on Dec. 23 or 30.

Upcoming HOOD PARK Meetings

Transportation December 6, at 6 p.m. 500 Rutherford Ave., North Entrance Open Space / Public Realm / Public Safety December 10, 2018 at 6pm Community Center at Mishawum Park 95 Dunstable St.

Copley Singers an annual Holiday Concert

Brian Jones will direct, with accompaniment performed by Peter Stoltzfus Burton, showcasing the church’s Woodberry & Harris organ. Co-hosted by St. Mary-St. Catherine of Siena Church and The Friends of the Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library.

Held on Sunday, Dec. 9, 3:30 p.m. Free and open to all; donations accepted on behalf of Harvest on the Vine Food Pantry. The church is wheelchair accessible and conveniently located near the Orange Line and bus connections. St. Mary-St. Catherine of Siena Church, 55 Warren Street, Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information: www.stmarystcatherine.org, [email protected], 617-242-4664.

Abby Gray Returns to Charlestown & Beyond

Charlestown & Beyond, Charlestown’s own TV Show on Boston Cable’s BNN-TV, will feature a visit from former Charlestown Live host Abby Gray on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 pm. Abby will be presenting her “Travel with Abby and Megan” enterprise with visits to the Markets of Europe, including France and Italy, with their unique and fabulous Christmas Holiday traditions. Private Chef Abby and her associate, Megan Butow, will also present, as part of her “Cooking with Abby” classes, delicious menus that you can try for your holiday feasts.

This special Charlestown and Beyond program will be aired on BNN channel 9, RCN channel 15 and Verizon channel 1961. The program is repeated on Thursdays at 11:30 p.m., Saturdays at 9 am and Sundays at 5 p.m. It can also be seen on Youtube at Charlestown and Beyond and Facebook at Charlestown & Beyond.

You can reach producer Kathy “Cookie” Giordano at [email protected] or 617-447-1406 and leave a message with your name and phone number.

CHARLESTOWN LIONS CLUB COLLECTING FOR DISASTER RELIEF

The Charlestown Lions Club is collecting donations to go to disaster relief. The donations will be used to benefit those affected by the local gas explosions and recent hurricanes in the South.

ALL proceeds will be donated – there are no administrative costs.

Checks may be made out to Charlestown Lions Club – LCIF and sent to:

P.O. Box 290474, Charlestown, MA 02129 If you have any questions, please email Moe Gillen [email protected]

MICRO HOCKEY IS BACK!

Charlestown Youth Hockey has opened registration for Micro Hockey, which is a Learn-to-Play Hockey program for boys and girls, 5 to 8 years of age, who have not yet played organized team hockey. Only basic skating skills are necessary. Younger players may qualify after a coach evaluation. The program will run on Saturdays from 10 to 11:45 a.m. The first session will run through March 9. Space is limited. To register or obtain the required equipment list, go to WWW.CYHA.COM and click on the MICRO HOCKEY tab. Email questions to [email protected]

FAMILY SUPPORT MEETINGS

New family support group for people suffering from alcohol or other addictions is meeting Mondays at 7 p.m. at the First Church in Charlestown. For more information call Shawn 781-733-1327.

STUDENTS NAMED TO HONOR ROLL

The following students have been named to the Austin Prep Honor Roll for the first Quarter:

Honors:

Stephen Fabiano, Adam Higginbottom.

CHARLESTOWN HIGH SCHOOL FUNDRAISER

The Friends of Charlestown High are presenting Night on the C-Town a fundraiser featuring music, food, raffles, and more. Dec. 13, from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Check it out at https://NIGHTONTHEC-TOWN.EVENTBRITE.COM.

WINTER ART LABS FOR KIDS AT ESSEM ART STUDIO

Register for Art Labs at Essem Art Studio facilitated by artist, creative, and fellow Charlestown mom, Sophia Moon.Art Labs are loosely facilitated activities that permit exploration and creative play so little ones can develop confidence in creating art and self expression through various mediums—acrylic paints, watercolors, color pencils, modeling clay, and/or miscellaneous art/craft supplies. Art Labs can be modified for all ages and are also meant to be interactive so if you are bringing your little one(s), come ready to have fun and get messy. All materials are provided. All children must be accompanied and remain under the care of a parent/guardian at all times. If you would like to book a private party/event, please email us at [email protected]

COLLEGE INFO NIGHT

Monday, Dec. 10 at 6pm Charlestown Public Library

The Michael Quinn Scholarship Committee is sponsoring a College Information Night in Charlestown.. The program will cover the college admission and financial aid process from beginning to end. A panel discussion featuring admission and financial aid professionals will be held and all aspects of the college search and admission process will be covered. The event is free and open to the public.

Free Event at Cambridge College – Life, College and Workforce Readiness

Are your students prepared for the fourth industrial revolution? Come find out how FranklinCovey Education is making an impact in schools around life, college and workforce readiness. Join high school education consultant, Gary McGuey, to learn ways for students to become more engaged, find their sense of purpose and build the necessary skills to be successful. Thursday, December 13th 9:00 – 10:30am

Cambridge College, 500 Rutherford Avenue, Charlestown

RSVP to [email protected] or reach out to learn more.